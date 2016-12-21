Georgia GOP electors: We'll vote Trump
Georgia Republicans chosen to cast the state's electoral votes expect little drama when they convene Monday despite receiving thousands of emails, letters and other appeals to oppose Donald Trump in an effort to deny him the presidency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statesboro Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gwinnett County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Fri
|Wth
|136
|Vote Karen Beyers For Superior Court Judge-Gwin... (Sep '08)
|Nov 23
|Former Gwinnett T...
|61
|Police investigate homicide at Gwinnett Walgreens
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|Minority voters and candidates in a racially di...
|Oct '16
|Harrisson
|27
|Counties find loopholes to issue license plates... (May '08)
|Oct '16
|Mary
|27
|Gwinnett County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re...
|Sep '16
|Ehtan
|2
|Church sign saying 'Satan made gays' covered in... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Sneaky Pete
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gwinnett County Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC