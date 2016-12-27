Georgia couple drops 400 pounds combined
A Georgia couple who used to struggle to get out of bed have worked to lose a combined 400 pounds, and said 2017 may be their best year yet as their lifestyle changes have given them more energy than they've had in years. "I'm excited," Wendy Weaver, who along with her husband, Wendell, has been working out at Dacula Fitness in Dacula Georgia, told Fox 5 Atlanta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Gwinnett County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Dec 23
|Wth
|136
|Vote Karen Beyers For Superior Court Judge-Gwin... (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|Former Gwinnett T...
|61
|Police investigate homicide at Gwinnett Walgreens
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|Minority voters and candidates in a racially di...
|Oct '16
|Harrisson
|27
|Counties find loopholes to issue license plates... (May '08)
|Oct '16
|Mary
|27
|Gwinnett County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re...
|Sep '16
|Ehtan
|2
|Church sign saying 'Satan made gays' covered in... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Sneaky Pete
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gwinnett County Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC