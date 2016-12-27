Georgia couple drops 400 pounds combined

A Georgia couple who used to struggle to get out of bed have worked to lose a combined 400 pounds, and said 2017 may be their best year yet as their lifestyle changes have given them more energy than they've had in years. "I'm excited," Wendy Weaver, who along with her husband, Wendell, has been working out at Dacula Fitness in Dacula Georgia, told Fox 5 Atlanta.

