Flag stamp to be issued Jan. 27 at Georgia show
The United States Postal Service has announced that its newest Flag stamp will be issued Jan. 27 in Norcross, Ga., a suburb of Atlanta. The nondenominated forever stamp will be issued in panes of 10 and 20, described by the Postal Service as booklets, and in coil format.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Linn's Stamp News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gwinnett County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Dec 23
|Wth
|136
|Vote Karen Beyers For Superior Court Judge-Gwin... (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|Former Gwinnett T...
|61
|Police investigate homicide at Gwinnett Walgreens
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|Minority voters and candidates in a racially di...
|Oct '16
|Harrisson
|27
|Counties find loopholes to issue license plates... (May '08)
|Oct '16
|Mary
|27
|Gwinnett County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re...
|Sep '16
|Ehtan
|2
|Church sign saying 'Satan made gays' covered in... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Sneaky Pete
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gwinnett County Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC