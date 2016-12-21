Flag stamp to be issued Jan. 27 at Ge...

Flag stamp to be issued Jan. 27 at Georgia show

Thursday Dec 22

The United States Postal Service has announced that its newest Flag stamp will be issued Jan. 27 in Norcross, Ga., a suburb of Atlanta. The nondenominated forever stamp will be issued in panes of 10 and 20, described by the Postal Service as booklets, and in coil format.

