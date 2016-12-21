Cecelia Kruggel
Cecelia Dunahoo Kruggel, 66, died Saturday, December 31, 2016, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center. Cecelia was born in Atlanta on December 19, 1950, the daughter of Cecil and Dolores Dunahoo of Dacula, Ga.
