Atlanta-area trucking company honors Calhoun man, other associates for safety milestones
Averitt Express recently honored associates Jeff Wallace of McDonough and Richard Petty of Calhoun for 25 years of safety.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rome News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gwinnett County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Fri
|Wth
|136
|Vote Karen Beyers For Superior Court Judge-Gwin... (Sep '08)
|Nov 23
|Former Gwinnett T...
|61
|Police investigate homicide at Gwinnett Walgreens
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|Minority voters and candidates in a racially di...
|Oct '16
|Harrisson
|27
|Counties find loopholes to issue license plates... (May '08)
|Oct '16
|Mary
|27
|Gwinnett County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re...
|Sep '16
|Ehtan
|2
|Church sign saying 'Satan made gays' covered in... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Sneaky Pete
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gwinnett County Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC