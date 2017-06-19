VIDEO: Tornadoes touch down in Midwest

Tuesday Jun 13

CHEYENNE, WY Several tornadoes reportedly touched down in the Midwest Monday, including a confirmed twister in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The NWS received a report of at least one injury after severe weather hit a community in Goshen County, WY.

Chicago, IL

