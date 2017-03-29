Wyoming's population declines for first time in 27 years
According to estimates released by the state and U.S. Census Bureau last Thursday, population is down 0.2 percent from July 2015. In July 2016, 585,501 lived in Wyoming, 1,054 less than the previous year.
