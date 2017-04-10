Wyoming Population Declines For The First Time In 27 Years
Wyoming's population was estimated as 585,501 in July 2016, according to the US Census Bureau. That represents a 0.2 percent decline from the previous year-or a net outmigration of 1,054 people.
