Wyoming Population Declines For The First Time In 27 Years

Monday Mar 27

Wyoming's population was estimated as 585,501 in July 2016, according to the US Census Bureau. That represents a 0.2 percent decline from the previous year-or a net outmigration of 1,054 people.

Chicago, IL

