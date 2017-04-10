Most Wyoming counties experienced pop...

Most Wyoming counties experienced population declines in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 23 Read more: KGWN

Wyoming's total resident population contracted to 585,501 in July 2016, according to estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau. The annual decrease from July 2015 was 1,054 persons, or 0.2 percent, the first decline since 1990.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Goshen County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Defender US33 #2-29H, Goshen County, Wyoming (Nov '11) Nov '11 Gregg 2
News Sexual Assault Trial Of Former Lingle Teacher &... (Feb '07) Feb '11 disgusted 3
News County residents begin receiving economic stimu... (Aug '08) Aug '08 gary guthrie 1
News Goshen Economic Development Director Resigns (Mar '08) Mar '08 Interested 1
See all Goshen County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Goshen County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,943 • Total comments across all topics: 280,338,823

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC