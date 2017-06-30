Riverton County Clerk's Office to Close All Treasurer Business
The Office of County Treasurer Scott Harnsberger has announced that the Riverton County Clerk's Office will close for all County Treasurer business beginning July 3, 2017. Fremont County Clerk Julie A. Freese said in a press release, "I or my Deputy will be in the Riverton Office Annex which will remain open temporarily on July 6, 11, and 13, 2017, from 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM to help assist with what I can.
