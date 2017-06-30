Anatomy of a Mountain Airlift: How Re...

Anatomy of a Mountain Airlift: How Rescuers saved a man's life in the Wilderness

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jul 3 Read more: County 10 News

The call came in at 2:30 p.m. on May 13th. A 37-year-old antler hunter on the Wind River Indian Reservation was taking off his pack at an elevation of 8,200 feet on Bear Peak in the St.Lawrence Basin when his .45 caliber pistol accidentally fired, the bullet tearing through his lower right and upper left abdomen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pokemon Go Smartphone Game Leads Woman to Body ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Latter Day Taints 2
News Police re-exam case of missing jogger from Lander (Oct '11) Jun '16 Landerismyfavorite 3
News Murder charge in Fremont cold case (May '08) Oct '15 Unknow 6
News Deputy Coroner Mark Stratmoen announces his int... (Feb '14) Feb '14 Laura 1
News Nickelson charged with second degree murder in ... (Sep '12) Sep '13 kk 2
News Fremont commission endorses higher beer tax (May '11) May '11 Gary Lorentzen 1
News Wyoming searchers track locator beacon as hunt ... (Oct '10) Oct '10 Sabrina 1
See all Fremont County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,842 • Total comments across all topics: 282,275,191

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC