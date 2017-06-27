Wind River in Wyoming recedes under flood stage
The Wind River in central Wyoming has fallen below flood stage after nearly three weeks of running over its banks because of melting mountain snow. Flood warnings have been discontinued in Fremont County, but rivers continue to run high and fast and can still pose a danger.
