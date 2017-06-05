The annual Fast and Furriest to be held this Saturday
This Saturday, June 10th, The Stock Doc's annual Fast and the Furriest 5k/1k will take place at the Central Wyoming College. The goal of the fundraiser is to help the Critical Care Companion Animal Fund , CCCAF gives families opportunities to apply for and covers veterinary care to support their pet.
