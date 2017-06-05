Swollen Wyoming rivers expected to recede some
Cooler temperatures are slowing the flow of water from the melting mountain snowpack that is pouring into swollen rivers in Wyoming. But residents in the Riverton area remained on notice to be ready to evacuate Saturday because the Wind River was still running at record highs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fremont County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pokemon Go Smartphone Game Leads Woman to Body ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Latter Day Taints
|2
|Police re-exam case of missing jogger from Lander (Oct '11)
|Jun '16
|Landerismyfavorite
|3
|Murder charge in Fremont cold case (May '08)
|Oct '15
|Unknow
|6
|Deputy Coroner Mark Stratmoen announces his int... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Laura
|1
|Nickelson charged with second degree murder in ... (Sep '12)
|Sep '13
|kk
|2
|Fremont commission endorses higher beer tax (May '11)
|May '11
|Gary Lorentzen
|1
|Wyoming searchers track locator beacon as hunt ... (Oct '10)
|Oct '10
|Sabrina
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fremont County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC