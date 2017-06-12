Severe Thunderstorms possible this afternoon, evening; Snow above 7,500 feet
The National Weather Service Forecast Office at Riverton Regional Airport is reporting the potential for severe weather across portions of Northwest, Northcentral and Southeast Wyoming, including Fremont County, today and tonight. The flood warning for the Wind River Basin remains in effect.
