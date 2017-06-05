RVID canal flood concern heightened; ...

RVID canal flood concern heightened; Wind River Basin flooding widespread

59 min ago

Flooding concerns are increasing around the county as snowmelt in the high elevations is resulting in rising river and stream waters in the Wind River Basin. Residents along the Riverton Valley Irrigation District canal in Riverton and beyond were issued a Level 2 Evacuation Advisory, or a "get ready" to leave from the Fremont County Emergency Management Agency.

Chicago, IL

