RVID canal flood concern heightened; Wind River Basin flooding widespread
Flooding concerns are increasing around the county as snowmelt in the high elevations is resulting in rising river and stream waters in the Wind River Basin. Residents along the Riverton Valley Irrigation District canal in Riverton and beyond were issued a Level 2 Evacuation Advisory, or a "get ready" to leave from the Fremont County Emergency Management Agency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.
Add your comments below
Fremont County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pokemon Go Smartphone Game Leads Woman to Body ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Latter Day Taints
|2
|Police re-exam case of missing jogger from Lander (Oct '11)
|Jun '16
|Landerismyfavorite
|3
|Murder charge in Fremont cold case (May '08)
|Oct '15
|Unknow
|6
|Deputy Coroner Mark Stratmoen announces his int... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Laura
|1
|Nickelson charged with second degree murder in ... (Sep '12)
|Sep '13
|kk
|2
|Fremont commission endorses higher beer tax (May '11)
|May '11
|Gary Lorentzen
|1
|Wyoming searchers track locator beacon as hunt ... (Oct '10)
|Oct '10
|Sabrina
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fremont County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC