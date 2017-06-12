River levels beginning to recede; Weather to be cooler through Tuesday
The Fremont County Emergency Management Office is in a "wait and see" mode today as cooler temperatures in the mountains have slowed the snowmelt and river levels have begun to ebb. "We are still watching potential impacts from the cold front coming through with rain possible, especially in the Upper Country," said Kathi Metzler, the county emergency manager.
Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.
Add your comments below
Fremont County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pokemon Go Smartphone Game Leads Woman to Body ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Latter Day Taints
|2
|Police re-exam case of missing jogger from Lander (Oct '11)
|Jun '16
|Landerismyfavorite
|3
|Murder charge in Fremont cold case (May '08)
|Oct '15
|Unknow
|6
|Deputy Coroner Mark Stratmoen announces his int... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Laura
|1
|Nickelson charged with second degree murder in ... (Sep '12)
|Sep '13
|kk
|2
|Fremont commission endorses higher beer tax (May '11)
|May '11
|Gary Lorentzen
|1
|Wyoming searchers track locator beacon as hunt ... (Oct '10)
|Oct '10
|Sabrina
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fremont County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC