Record flooding along Wind River threatens homes
Some residents and property owners in central Wyoming have been put on notice to be ready to evacuate because of record flooding along the Wind River. Fremont County Emergency Management Coordinator Kathi Metzler says the Wind River has risen so high that it's flowing into an old river channel about 6 miles west of Riverton.
