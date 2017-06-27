National Weather Service Issues Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Fremont County
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East Central Fremont County stating the following: * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Hot Springs County in central Wyoming... East central Fremont County in central Wyoming... Central Washakie County in central Wyoming... * Until 300 PM MDT * At 220 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of Thermopolis, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half inch hail.
