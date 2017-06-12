Juvenile Court Explores Use Of Yoga Therapy

Sylvia Carl is a Lander-based yoga instructor who has been donating her time to provide a unique form of therapy known as " Trauma Informed Yoga Treatment" to local youth alongside Ashley White, a Mental Health Therapist for The Fremont County Juvenile Treatment Court. The Fremont County Juvenile Treatment Court refers clients, who range in age from 13-18 years-of-age to Ashley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.