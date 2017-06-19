Highway reopens in central Wyoming af...

Highway reopens in central Wyoming after flooding

Tuesday

U.S. 26 is reopening in central Wyoming after being closed since last weekend because of flooding along the Wind River in Fremont County. All major roads are now open in Fremont County although rivers continue to run high from recent rain and runoff from the melting mountain snowpack.

