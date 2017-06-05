Fremont Flooding: Here's what we know right now; Evacuation...
The National Weather Service and the Fremont County Emergency Management Agency are urging residents of low-lying areas around rivers and streams to be prepared to evacuate if the water level gets any higher. The NWS said mountain temperatures at and above 9000 feet will warm into the low-mid 70s degree range through Friday and in 50s over weekend, combined with high winds should accelerate snowmelt and increase runoff.
