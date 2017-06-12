Fremont Co Evacuation Plan raised to Level 2 in Riverton area
While the headgate at the Big Wind River has been stabilized the threat still exists of river water entering the canal. Residents are being urged to make preparations in the event of an evacuation, or a Level 2 notice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fremont County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pokemon Go Smartphone Game Leads Woman to Body ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Latter Day Taints
|2
|Police re-exam case of missing jogger from Lander (Oct '11)
|Jun '16
|Landerismyfavorite
|3
|Murder charge in Fremont cold case (May '08)
|Oct '15
|Unknow
|6
|Deputy Coroner Mark Stratmoen announces his int... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Laura
|1
|Nickelson charged with second degree murder in ... (Sep '12)
|Sep '13
|kk
|2
|Fremont commission endorses higher beer tax (May '11)
|May '11
|Gary Lorentzen
|1
|Wyoming searchers track locator beacon as hunt ... (Oct '10)
|Oct '10
|Sabrina
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fremont County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC