Flood warnings still in effect locally; Lowland flooding continues as warm weather persists

The Fremont County Emergency Management Office and the National Weather Service at Riverton both remind local residents that the danger of river and stream flooding still exists in the Wind River Basin. Both agencies urge residents to use caution near flowing water and to keep children a safe distance away.

Chicago, IL

