Five killed and three injured in 17 Mile Road crash Saturday night
According to multiple sources, a two-vehicle crash Saturday night along the 17-Mile Road on the Wind River Indian Reservation resulted in five fatalities and three persons injured. Details of the crash have not been released.
Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fremont County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pokemon Go Smartphone Game Leads Woman to Body ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Latter Day Taints
|2
|Police re-exam case of missing jogger from Lander (Oct '11)
|Jun '16
|Landerismyfavorite
|3
|Murder charge in Fremont cold case (May '08)
|Oct '15
|Unknow
|6
|Deputy Coroner Mark Stratmoen announces his int... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Laura
|1
|Nickelson charged with second degree murder in ... (Sep '12)
|Sep '13
|kk
|2
|Fremont commission endorses higher beer tax (May '11)
|May '11
|Gary Lorentzen
|1
|Wyoming searchers track locator beacon as hunt ... (Oct '10)
|Oct '10
|Sabrina
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fremont County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC