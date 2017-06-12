Coroner: Driver at fault in five fatal crash at Arapahoe was intoxicated, high
Fremont County Coroner Mark Stratmoen Thursday said the driver at fault in the head-on collision that killed five people on June 3rd was intoxicated. According to a toxicology report, 25-year-old Whitney M. SunRhodes was over twice the legal limit for alcohol intoxication of 0.08 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.
Add your comments below
Fremont County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pokemon Go Smartphone Game Leads Woman to Body ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Latter Day Taints
|2
|Police re-exam case of missing jogger from Lander (Oct '11)
|Jun '16
|Landerismyfavorite
|3
|Murder charge in Fremont cold case (May '08)
|Oct '15
|Unknow
|6
|Deputy Coroner Mark Stratmoen announces his int... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Laura
|1
|Nickelson charged with second degree murder in ... (Sep '12)
|Sep '13
|kk
|2
|Fremont commission endorses higher beer tax (May '11)
|May '11
|Gary Lorentzen
|1
|Wyoming searchers track locator beacon as hunt ... (Oct '10)
|Oct '10
|Sabrina
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fremont County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC