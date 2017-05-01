Why more people are riding WRTA than ever
Wind River Transportation Authority is the easiest way to commute around Fremont County, and it's cheaper than driving your truck from town to town. In fact, more people than ever before are using the local public transportation: 1,082 more riders used the service in March 2017 than in 2016, an increase of 25 percent .
Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.
Add your comments below
Fremont County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pokemon Go Smartphone Game Leads Woman to Body ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Latter Day Taints
|2
|Police re-exam case of missing jogger from Lander (Oct '11)
|Jun '16
|Landerismyfavorite
|3
|Murder charge in Fremont cold case (May '08)
|Oct '15
|Unknow
|6
|Deputy Coroner Mark Stratmoen announces his int... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Laura
|1
|Nickelson charged with second degree murder in ... (Sep '12)
|Sep '13
|kk
|2
|Fremont commission endorses higher beer tax (May '11)
|May '11
|Gary Lorentzen
|1
|Wyoming searchers track locator beacon as hunt ... (Oct '10)
|Oct '10
|Sabrina
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fremont County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC