RPD actively interviewing school threat suspect, executing search warrants

Wednesday

Riverton Police Chief Eric Murphy, in an interview with County 10, has confirmed that a male high school student is actively being interviewed regarding a threat targeting Riverton High School that was discovered last night. The person of interest was identified before school started this morning, Murphy said, and since then police have been doing basic investigative work like reviewing surveillance footage and conducting interviews to match the suspect to the threat.

Chicago, IL

