RPD actively interviewing school threat suspect, executing search warrants
Riverton Police Chief Eric Murphy, in an interview with County 10, has confirmed that a male high school student is actively being interviewed regarding a threat targeting Riverton High School that was discovered last night. The person of interest was identified before school started this morning, Murphy said, and since then police have been doing basic investigative work like reviewing surveillance footage and conducting interviews to match the suspect to the threat.
Fremont County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pokemon Go Smartphone Game Leads Woman to Body ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Latter Day Taints
|2
|Police re-exam case of missing jogger from Lander (Oct '11)
|Jun '16
|Landerismyfavorite
|3
|Murder charge in Fremont cold case (May '08)
|Oct '15
|Unknow
|6
|Deputy Coroner Mark Stratmoen announces his int... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Laura
|1
|Nickelson charged with second degree murder in ... (Sep '12)
|Sep '13
|kk
|2
|Fremont commission endorses higher beer tax (May '11)
|May '11
|Gary Lorentzen
|1
|Wyoming searchers track locator beacon as hunt ... (Oct '10)
|Oct '10
|Sabrina
|1
