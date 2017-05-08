Pickering, attorney disagree on insan...

Pickering, attorney disagree on insanity plea

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: County 10 News

Randy Pickering, 28, of Riverton appeared in District Court yesterday morning on charges of felonious restraint and three counts of aggravated assault and battery. On March 22, he was arrested in Riverton after a 12-hour operation and stand-off between authorities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pokemon Go Smartphone Game Leads Woman to Body ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Latter Day Taints 2
News Police re-exam case of missing jogger from Lander (Oct '11) Jun '16 Landerismyfavorite 3
News Murder charge in Fremont cold case (May '08) Oct '15 Unknow 6
News Deputy Coroner Mark Stratmoen announces his int... (Feb '14) Feb '14 Laura 1
News Nickelson charged with second degree murder in ... (Sep '12) Sep '13 kk 2
News Fremont commission endorses higher beer tax (May '11) May '11 Gary Lorentzen 1
News Wyoming searchers track locator beacon as hunt ... (Oct '10) Oct '10 Sabrina 1
See all Fremont County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,471 • Total comments across all topics: 280,891,163

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC