Lance Goede appointed newest Riverton Council Member
Last night, the Riverton City Council interviewed four candidates for the vacant Ward II Council Member seat which was previously held by Lee Martinez. Each candidate was asked six questions and afterwards the council deliberated in executive session for about 15 minutes.
