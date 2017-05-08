Judge gives prosecutors time to consider death penalty

A judge has given central Wyoming prosecutors a month to decide if they want to pursue the death penalty in a claw hammer killing in Riverton. The Daily Ranger reports District Judge Norman Young gave Fremont County Attorney Pat LeBrun until June 3 to decide on the prosecution of 27-year-old Florin Brandon Wyatt for the March 3 beating death of 56-year-old Keith Stephenson.

