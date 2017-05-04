GPS Dirt Roads = Stranded Travelers

GPS Dirt Roads = Stranded Travelers

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KCWY13

Last weekend both a tractor-trailer and Subaru passenger car both got stuck, one overnight on a muddy dirt road. Fremont County Undersheriff Ryan Lee commented, "The highway through Wind River Canyon was closed so their GPS told them they could take an alternate route over Mexican Pass which is a dirt roadway that is not passable in the winter or the spring due to heavy mud and snow conditions in that area."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCWY13.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pokemon Go Smartphone Game Leads Woman to Body ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Latter Day Taints 2
News Police re-exam case of missing jogger from Lander (Oct '11) Jun '16 Landerismyfavorite 3
News Murder charge in Fremont cold case (May '08) Oct '15 Unknow 6
News Deputy Coroner Mark Stratmoen announces his int... (Feb '14) Feb '14 Laura 1
News Nickelson charged with second degree murder in ... (Sep '12) Sep '13 kk 2
News Fremont commission endorses higher beer tax (May '11) May '11 Gary Lorentzen 1
News Wyoming searchers track locator beacon as hunt ... (Oct '10) Oct '10 Sabrina 1
See all Fremont County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,669 • Total comments across all topics: 280,807,482

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC