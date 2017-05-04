GPS Dirt Roads = Stranded Travelers
Last weekend both a tractor-trailer and Subaru passenger car both got stuck, one overnight on a muddy dirt road. Fremont County Undersheriff Ryan Lee commented, "The highway through Wind River Canyon was closed so their GPS told them they could take an alternate route over Mexican Pass which is a dirt roadway that is not passable in the winter or the spring due to heavy mud and snow conditions in that area."
