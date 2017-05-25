Fremont County Public Health issuing Emergency Drill in Lander
Thursday, May 25 from 10:00 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fremont County Public Health will conduct a simulated exercise responding to the tularemia illness outbreak. Volunteers throughout the community will meet at the Lander Community Center to exercise FCPH capabilities in partnering with local and state agency to a simulated exposure of tularemia.
