Fremont County Native artists prepare for coming August #wyoclipse
Many local Native American artists attended a free Marketing Indian Art Workshop yesterday at the Frank B. Wise building in Fort Washakie. Native artists from all genres attended the workshop put together by Lorre Hoffman of the Wind River Development Fund and Jackie Dorothy of the Wind River Hotel & Casino.
