Run The Fast and the Furriest 5k/1k with your pet

On June 10th, 2017 The Fast and the Furriest 5k/1k Fundraiser will take place at Central Wyoming College to help fund-raise for the Critical Care Companion Animal Fund. The Critical Care Companion Animal Fund was created and co-sponsored by the PAWS for Life Animal Adoption League and The Stock Doc, to give families the opportunity to apply for and be able to cover the veterinary care that is needed to support their pet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.