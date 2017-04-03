Marijuana contributing factor in Wyom...

Marijuana contributing factor in Wyoming crash that killed 3

Officials say the driver who died in a two-vehicle crash in Fremont County that killed two others had consumed 10 times the impaired driving limit for cannabis. The Daily Ranger reports 18-year-old Darion Wheeler was headed north in an SUV on Highway 789 when he failed to negotiate a left-hand curve and overcorrected.

Chicago, IL

