Majority opposed to new traffic pattern proposal on Lander's Main Street

Friday Apr 14 Read more: County 10 News

Around 60 community members were present for the second public meeting regarding a new traffic pattern proposal which would add dedicated bike lanes on Main Street from the intersection of Highway 287/789 to the 5th Street intersection. While the majority of those who spoke during the public comment period were against the proposal, there were a few who expressed interest and favor towards the proposal.

