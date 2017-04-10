Lander Police investigating suspicious death
The Lander Police Department and Fremont County Coroner Mark Stratmoen along with Deputy Coroner Tadd Curtin continue their investigation into a suspicious death at a residence on Riverview Drive in north Lander. The Lander Police Department has not released any information at this time, and has declined to comment on the investigation.
