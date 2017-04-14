Guardian Flight and Ambulance parent company gets new ownership
According to multiple national industry publications , the Utah-based company that owns Guardian Flight and Ambulance is being acquired by Texas-headquartered Air Medical Group Holdings Inc. AMGH is purchasing Air Medical Resource Group. AMRG has operations in 15 states, including the local operation here in Fremont County.
