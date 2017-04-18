Great news: fewer lives are being lost on Fremont County's roads
Prevention efforts to curb DUIs and traffic deaths are having a positive impact in Fremont County, newly compiled data shows. Injury Prevention Resources has compiled statistics from the Wyoming Department of Transportation, the Fremont County Coroner's Office, and local law enforcement, all of which shows a significant reduction in impaired driving and impaired driving deaths.
