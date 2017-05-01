Campbell County loans Fremont County school buses
About one month ago, the transportation supervisor for Fremont County schools Mike Forget had an enormous and hot mess on his hands. After a normal day of commuting kids from school and activities, one of the district's school buses started fire after an electrical complication.
