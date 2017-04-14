14-year-old boy cited in weekend rollover

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office responded to a single vehicle rollover in the 600 block of Gabes Road and Indian Ridge in Pavillion on Saturday, April 22 at 9:22 p.m. The Sheriff's report states a 14-year-old boy was driving a 2003 Jeep on Indian Ridge Road when he lost control of the vehicle and rolled one time. The driver and his 15-year-old male passenger were not injured in the incident.

