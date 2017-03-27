You can now anonymously text local authorities about suspicious activity
Fremont County has a brand new way to let authorities know about suspicious activity, and it's completely anonymous. Introducing the Texting Tipline, which lets you send tips to local law enforcement without tipping them off as to who you are.
Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.
