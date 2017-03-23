Two Arrested in Fremont County for Meth

Monday Mar 13

Twenty-five-year-old Brian Melber walked into the Hampton Inn with a sixty-one-year-old female, the female told the desk clerk to call police and reported she had been kidnapped. The two left the hotel and police found the car with the older female and thirty-one-year old Jessica Hudson parked at Wal-Mart.

