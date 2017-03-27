Have concerns about flooding, wildfires, drought, landslides? County...
Fremont County including the municipalities of Dubois, Lander, Pavillion, Riverton, and Shoshoni are in the process of updating the 2012 Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan and are soliciting public input during the process. The plan identifies hazards such as floods, wildfires, drought, severe weather, earthquakes, hazardous materials and landslides among others and assesses their potential impacts to people and property.
