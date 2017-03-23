Fremont County Employment Expo set for Thursday, March 23rd
Over 30 local employers will be participating in the Fremont County Employment Expo this Thursday, March 23rd, 2017, at Central Wyoming College in Riverton at the Arts Center Gallery from 9am-3pm. This is a great opportunity for job seekers to network with local and regional businesses.
