FBI Seeks Information on Fremont County Cold Case

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a 2007 cold case killer. FBI agents continue their investigation into the killing of Kim Allen Morin, a fifty year old man who was last spotted driving from Fort Washakie to Lander.

