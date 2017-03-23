Drugs, alcohol factors in man's drowning in Riverton ditch
Toxicology reports show drugs and alcohol may have contributed to the drowning death of a man who was found in an irrigation ditch in Riverton. The Ranger reports that Joseph Atkin's body was discovered Feb. 21, nearly an hour after he was reported missing.
