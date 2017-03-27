Deadly February fire caused by smoking + oxygen therapy
Eric Siwik, State of Wyoming Fire Marshal's Office Investigator, said the cause of the fire on Primrose Drive which occurred February 20 was accidental with the factor of ignition being smoking while on oxygen treatment. He said the combination of heat with oxygen caused a flash fire.
