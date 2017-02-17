The Latest: Bighorn River floods part...

The Latest: Bighorn River floods parts of northern Wyoming

A National Weather Service meteorologist in Riverton says the flooding in central and northern Wyoming this past week is unusual for this time of year. He says a combination of heavy snowfall over the last few months, a rapid warmup in the last week and frozen ground and rivers caused flooding in Fremont and Washakie counties.

